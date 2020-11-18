Ishant Sharma resumes bowling at NCA: Report

Bengaluru, Nov 18 : India pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), bowled at regular pace during practice at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

In a video, over a minute long, posted by ESPNCricinfo.com on Wednesday, the right-arm pacer is seen bowling with his usual run-up.

Sharma had got injured during a training session on October 7 in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and had to sit out matches for his franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

He had experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at the training session. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear.

Sharma, 32, featured in just one IPL game this season, against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to take a wicket.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 14 T20 Internationals, and 80 One-day Internationals. He will be an important cog in the wheel for India during the forthcoming tour of Australia having picked 31 wickets in 13 Test matches on four tours.

Source: IANS

