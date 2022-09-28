Ishaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan’s new Finance Minister

Dar replaced his own party (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 28th September 2022 5:00 pm IST
Image: Twitter

Islamabad: Pakistani parliamentarian Ishaq Dar on Wednesday took oath as the 42nd Finance Minister of the country, a day after he was sworn in as a Senator.

In a ceremony held in the President’s House, President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dar replaced his own party, PML-N, leader Miftah Ismail, who tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after serving office for five months.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Will IMF continue its loan programme under Pakistan’s new finance minister?

In an interaction with the media before taking the oath, Dar said that Pakistan is facing challenges on the economic front and he will make his best efforts to overcome them.

Dar, who had served as Finance Minister thrice before, was nominated by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister to the post during a meeting on Sunday.

He arrived in Pakistan on Monday night after being in a self-imposed exile for nearly five years.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button