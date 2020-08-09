‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ newcomer Manasvi Vashist: Nothing is easy

Mumbai, Aug 9 : Manasvi Vashist quit a corporate career to take up acting, which is something he always wanted to do.

The newcomer actor is currently seen as Aryan in the TV show, “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2”.

“I always wanted to be an actor, but somehow I lacked the courage to quit my corporate career to struggle becoming an actor, though it was my sheer luck that someone spotted me on social media and I just took the opportunity without thinking anything, and things fell into place magically,” Manasvi said, on how he bagged his first show.

Being a newbie, Manasvi has his share of struggles and challenges.

“Nothing is easy. I’d rather say that becoming an actor isn’t the tough part, but getting a prominent role could be. The most challenging part for anyone, undoubtedly, is the abundance of talent in the industry, and nepotism,” he said.

“Although I got the role without having to struggle much, the hardest part undoubtedly has been to live up to the expectations, and bring Aryan’s character to life,” he added, about his debut act.

Source: IANS

