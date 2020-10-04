ISKON temple in B’luru to reopen from Monday

Bengaluru, Oct 4 : With the government allowing religious gatherings in limited numbers (100) under Unlock 5.0 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, ISKON temple in the city would reopen for devotees from Monday.

“Our Radha-Krishna temple will reopen from Monday over six months after we closed it due to Covid-induced lockdown,” said International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) Bengaluru temple president Madhu Pandit Dasa in a statement here on Sunday.

“Children below 10 and people above 65, pregnant women, sick or ill persons will be not be allowed inside the temple,” added Dasa.

Located atop a small hill in the northwest suburb, the temple is one of the notable spots in this tech hub for pilgrims as well as tourists alike.

“The temple will open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 4pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 9.30am to 8pm on weekends,” said Dasa.

The temple staff will undertake thermal screening of devotees at the entry point and allow only asymptomatic persons inside.

The visitors will have to wash their hands and feet by using water from a contactless sensor-based tap.

Floor markings have been earmarked to ensure the pilgrims maintain at least 6-feet distance in the queue and within the temple premises,” said Dasa.

Though many temples under the state-run Muzarai (endowments) opened a month ago under Unlock 4 guidelines, the response has not been encouraging.

“Posters/standees/banners with public health and safety measures have been put at strategic points to ensure the people follow them to contain the spread of infection,” said Dasa.

The devotees are not allowed to bring along items like food, fruits or flowers as offerings to the deity.

