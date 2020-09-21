ISL: Bengaluru FC launch home kit for 2020-21 season

Bengaluru, Sep 20 : Bengaluru FC launched their home kit for the 2020-21 season with the JSW Group returning for a second stint as the club’s principal sponsor, the Blues announced on Saturday.

Launched through a video featuring club captain Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh and Suresh Wangjam, Bengaluru FC have gone with a classic blue kit from partners PUMA, complete with a white collar and red stripes around the sleeve. Minimal in design, the home kit for the new season goes with the hashtag #SimplyBengaluru.

The season and kit also marks the return of JSW as the principal sponsor of the Blues — an association Bengaluru FC had carried for five seasons from 2013 to 2018 on the front of their shirts.

“As the JSW Group continues to build each of its businesses to be the best in the world, we are also rapidly increasing our consumer-facing businesses across steel, cement and paints. This calls for the JSW brand to be more visible and this is where sports delivers that advantage. This year, we are proud to be on the front of the jerseys of all the JSW Group Sports teams and are happy to be back on the Bengaluru FC Jersey,” said the club’s principal sponsor, owner and director Parth Jindal.

“This Bengaluru FC team will always hold a special place in the JSW growth story, as it marked our foray into sports in India and embodies all the JSW Group Core values of the confidence to dream big, the courage to spark progress, committing to deliver excellence with no excuses while always working with compassion and in collaboration with our communities. We couldn’t be happier to be back on the front of the BFC Jersey and I wish them the very best for the season.”

The new season of the Indian Super League begins in November and the Blues are slated to start their first phase of the pre-season at the club academy in Bellary before proceeding to Goa at the end of October.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.