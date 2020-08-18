ISL: Bengaluru FC to play ‘home’ matches in Fatorda

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 6:14 pm IST
Bengaluru, Aug 18 : Following the Indian Super League’s decision to host the entirety of the 2020-21 season in Goa, it has been announced that Bengaluru FC will play its ‘home’ matches for the upcoming season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda.

Decided based on last season’s final League standings, the Blues will share their venue with current champions ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan) and 2019-20 League winners FC Goa.

With the Nehru Stadium serving as Bengaluru FC’s ‘home ground’, Carles Cuadrat’s men are set to play 11 games at the venue, which would include home games against each of the other nine sides and ‘away’ clashes against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa.

The Blues, meanwhile, are no strangers to the venue, having lifted their maiden I-League title in 2014 with a 2-4 win against Dempo SC at the Fatorda, before going on to lift the Federation Cup title at the same venue the following year.

It was also announced that teams to finish between fourth and seventh place would consist of Group B, with Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC set to play its games at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC would play out of the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, in Group C.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

