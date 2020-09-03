ISL: FC Goa sign Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera

Panaji, Sep 3 : FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera. The Spaniard has been hired for two years and it means he will remain a Gaur till the summer of 2022.

The fleet-footed centre midfielder represents the fourth new foreign signing and the fourth Spaniard to join The Gaurs this transfer window following hot on the heels of Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, and Ivan Gonzalez.

Speaking after completing his move, Noguera explained the reason why FC Goa was the best fit for him. “I am very grateful to be part of this club, I hope to go to India soon and get ready for the new season. I have only heard magnificent things about the club and the project really seemed to be extremely ambitious and as challenging as I want my next steps to be,” he said.

After graduating from the Getafe youth system, the 30-year-old went on to sign for Rayo Vallecano before catching the eye of Atletico Madrid. After playing for Atletico Madrid C and Atletico Madrid B, the midfielder finally made his debut for the senior team in 2012. Noguera then moved to England to play for former Premier League side Blackpool whilst they were in the Championship before a season in Azerbaijan.

“Regarding the fans, I have heard a lot about the passion that people of Goa have for football. I can’t wait to wear the FC Goa shirt and fight on the pitch for them. I look forward to celebrating many things together,” Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football was delighted with the new signing.

He moved back to Spain in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to play for clubs such as Lorca, Numancia and Racing Santander.

