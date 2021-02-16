ISL: Goa captain Bedia issued show cause notice for ‘biting’ Tangri

New Delhi, Feb 16 : FC Goa captain Edu Bedia was issued a show cause notice by All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee for allegedly biting Chennaiyin FC’s Deepak Tangri in an Indian Super League match on Saturday, the league said on Tuesday.

“Bedia was reported of ‘unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.’ The Committee has given the Spaniard time till 17th February to submit a reply,” said the league in its statement.

“The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa’s next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season.”

The incident occurred in the 95th minute of the match when Bedia and Tangri competed for the ball and the latter fell on top of the Spaniard. Video footage of the incident seems to show Bedia biting Tangri while getting up.

Goa are fourth on the league table with 24 points from 17 matches. They still have three more games left to play in the league stage and are competing to finish in the playoff-spots.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.