ISL: Odisha FC Foundation Day celebrated online

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 : Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC celebrated its first Foundation Day on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Club was founded on August 31 and had finished sixth on the points table in their maiden appearance in the ISL.

Sumit Pandey, OSD – Special Projects, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and Avijit Paul, Joint Secretary, Football Association of Odisha (FAO) graced the online celebrations.

Club President Rohan Sharma presided over the meeting in which many staff from various departments of the club were also present including Head Coach Stuart Baxter, Indian Assistant Coach Steven Dias, Head of Football Operations Abhik Chatterjee, Club Director Ashok Bajaj, Head of Finance Ajit Panda and Head of Sales and Marketing Mayank Sharma.

Odisha FC’s India international star Vinit Rai and local lad Shubham Sarangi were also present during the online meet and spoke about their amazing one-year journey with OFC and their aims and aspirations for the upcoming season.

