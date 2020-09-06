ISL: Odisha FC Foundation Day celebrated online

By News Desk 1 Updated: 6th September 2020 10:30 pm IST
ISL: Odisha FC Foundation Day celebrated online

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 : Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC celebrated its first Foundation Day on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Club was founded on August 31 and had finished sixth on the points table in their maiden appearance in the ISL.

Sumit Pandey, OSD – Special Projects, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and Avijit Paul, Joint Secretary, Football Association of Odisha (FAO) graced the online celebrations.

Club President Rohan Sharma presided over the meeting in which many staff from various departments of the club were also present including Head Coach Stuart Baxter, Indian Assistant Coach Steven Dias, Head of Football Operations Abhik Chatterjee, Club Director Ashok Bajaj, Head of Finance Ajit Panda and Head of Sales and Marketing Mayank Sharma.

READ:  Online Chess Olympiad: Congratulatory messages pour in for Indian chess team

Odisha FC’s India international star Vinit Rai and local lad Shubham Sarangi were also present during the online meet and spoke about their amazing one-year journey with OFC and their aims and aspirations for the upcoming season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close