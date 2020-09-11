ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Aussie defender Jacob Tratt

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 4:48 am IST
ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Aussie defender Jacob Tratt

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 : Odisha FC on Friday announced that the club has secured the services of Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The defender penned down a one-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side on Friday.

26-year-old Tratt is a very talented defender who can play both as a right-back and centre-back. After his youth career at Sydney FC, he has been consistently playing in the Australian A-League and has represented Sydney FC, Sydney United, Wellington Phoenix, Sutherland Sharks and Perth Glory.

Welcoming the defender to OFC, Head Coach Stuart Baxter said: “We are pleased to secure Jacob’s signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique who can develop further. His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth.”

READ:  Mizoram bans use of Chinese bike in state to curb smuggling

After joining the club, Jacob Tratt said: “I am excited and grateful for this opportunity at Odisha FC. Looking forward to work with Coach Stuart Baxter in contributing to the success of the club in the upcoming season ahead.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close