ISL: Sheikh Sahil signs three-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan

Kolkata, Aug 10 : Central midfielder Sheikh Sahil on Monday signed a three-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan, the club said in a statement.

“Sheikh Sahil has signed for the club and will represent ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ISL for the next three years,” a tweet from ATK Mohun Bagan’s official handle said.

“It is an honour to be given the opportunity to represent my boyhood club and Kolkata in India’s top football competition. I am very excited to play for ATK Mohun Bagan FC,” the 20-year old said.

Sheikh Sahil was one of the most prominent figures in Mohun Bagan’s I-League title triumph. Mohun Bagan won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the Covid-19 lockdown and then merged with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK.

Mohun Bagan’s footballing rights were recently acquired by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group which holds a majority stake of 80 per cent. The new entity is called ATK Mohun Bagan FC and will take part in the Indian Super League (ISL) from this season.

Sahil played all 16 matches for the side this season, starting in 13 and coming off the bench three times. The Mohun Bagan Academy product is regarded as one of the bright prospects in Indian football.

