Islamabad to remain under lockdown for another 8 days

Islamabad: Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad has extended the ongoing lockdown for another eight days as the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 82, it was reported on Tuesday.

Seven more cases surfaced in the city on Monday taking the total in Islamabad to 82, reports Dawn news.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat told Dawn news that the decision to extend the lockdown until April 14 was taken under the guidelines issued by the federal government as a precautionary measure.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded a total of 3,864 coronavirus cases, with 54 deaths.

The highest number of cases was registered in Punjab province (1,918), followed by Sindh (932) in the second place.

Source: IANS

