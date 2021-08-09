Islamic Scholar Siddiq Hussaini Quadri passes away

By News Desk|   Updated: 9th August 2021 11:39 am IST
Islamic Scholar

Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic Scholar Syed Mohammed Siddiq Hussaini Quadri passed away on Sunday, August 8. He was 92 years old.

The funeral prayers will be held at 3 pm on Monday, August 9 at Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Mahboob Allah (R.A) in Qazipura, Shah Ali Banda.

The burial will take place at Dargah Hazrat Syedna Yahya Pasha Sarkar (R.A) graveyard in Misrigunj and the Ziyarat is also schedule at the same place on Thursday, August 12.

MS Education Academy

He is survived by a wife, a daughter, and five sons.

For more information, one can contact on the following numbers: 9959571920, 9849264211.        

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button