Islamic Scholar Siddiq Hussaini Quadri passes away

Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic Scholar Syed Mohammed Siddiq Hussaini Quadri passed away on Sunday, August 8. He was 92 years old.

The funeral prayers will be held at 3 pm on Monday, August 9 at Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Mahboob Allah (R.A) in Qazipura, Shah Ali Banda.

The burial will take place at Dargah Hazrat Syedna Yahya Pasha Sarkar (R.A) graveyard in Misrigunj and the Ziyarat is also schedule at the same place on Thursday, August 12.

He is survived by a wife, a daughter, and five sons.

For more information, one can contact on the following numbers: 9959571920, 9849264211.