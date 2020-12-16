Islamicity rankings: New Zealand tops the list of countries

Wellington: The Islamicity Foundation, a US-based nonprofit organization released the Islamicity indices that measure various governments across the world by analyzing the level of their adherence to Islamic principles.

The indices include economy, legal & governance, human & political rights and international relations.

The organization has also released the list of countries based on the indices and New Zealand topped it, Stuff reported.

Although New Zealand ranked number 1, a financial commentator Janine Starks claimed that Muslims face issues in everyday finances.

People are left with no option but to make decisions against the faith, he added.

Sweden grabbed the second spot on the list whereas the United States is at 26th position. India has been ranked 88th in the list.

Islamicity Founder

Islamicity Founder Hossein Askari is of Iranian origin.

After completing PhD in economics from MIT, he became a faculty at US universities. Later, he was on the executive board of the International Monetary Fund.

Christchurch terror attacks

It may be mentioned that New Zealand has been in the limelight ever since the Jacinda Ardern showed support towards the Muslim community in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Last year, even the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had thanked New Zealand PM for her empathy and support towards Muslims after the attack.

He tweeted, “New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks’ martyrs. Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world”.

New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks' martyrs. Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world. pic.twitter.com/9LDvH0ybhD — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 22, 2019

A year after the terror attack on two mosques that killed 51 people, Jacinda Ardern said, “A year on, I feel New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed”.