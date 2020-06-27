Islamophobia enables Modi supporters to forgive his inaction

Uppsala: Ashok Swain is an outspoken Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University, Sweden. His latest tweet has further shed light on the mentality of many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s followers. With the PM’s supporters unable to defend his inability to prevent the recent Chinese incursion into Ladakh, Swain aptly pointed out that their Islamophobia will enable them to even pardon the loss of Indian territory.

Even if Modi gives away the whole of Ladakh to China, still his Bhakts will continue to worship him. His Islamophobic Bhakts worship him not for anything but because of his hatred towards Muslims! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 26, 2020

The staunch vigour with which many supporters whitewash the ruling dispensation’s mishaps and over-embellish his slightest accomplishment has died-down recently. In his tweet, Ashok Swain candidly states, “Even if Modi gives away the whole of Ladakh to China, still his Bhakts will continue to worship him. His Islamophobic Bhakts worship him not for anything but because of his hatred towards Muslims.”

Swain is a vocal Hindu critic of the fanatical Hindutva elements that have engulfed the country for the past six years. Be it his lambasting of Modi for lying about the Balakot airstrikes or the Indian Hindu diaspora’s financial and rhetorical support to fringe groups at home, Swain has been steadfast in his criticism.

The reaction towards this tweet has been either one of condemnation from ardent Modi loyalists or approval by those against his policies.