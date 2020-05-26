Islamophobia in India explained by former judge Kolse Patil

Hyderabad: Former Bombay High Court judge, Kolse Patil, says that the root of Islamophobia in India is the venomous ideology of RSS and the venomous ideology of manuvaad. He claims that people like Savarkar and Golwalkar didn’t accept the equality given to all citizens by the Constitution as they think themselves as superiors and others as inferiors. So they created Islamophobia to crush others Hindu caste people under their feet.

ताज्जुब लगता है कि,इतने भयंकर संकटमे भी कुछ अंध भक्त हिंदू-मुस्लिम कर रहे है।”मुस्लिम फोबिया” की असलियत तो मनुवादी,वर्णव्यवस्थावादी,संघीयोंकी सोच मे है।हिंदू धर्म का निचेका तबका पैरो तले कुचलना होता है,इसलिये मुस्लिमोंका डर दिखाना होता है।समझे। Posted by B G KolsePatil on Monday, 18 May 2020

Mr Patil observes that those who suffered injustice due to Brahmanvaad converted to either Christianity, Budhism, Sikhism or Islam.

Mr Patil also recognises the role played by Indian Muslims during India’s freedom struggle.

Expressing his love towards Muslim brothers, Mr Patil also noted that there are a few Muslims in the country who provide fodder to Hindutva forces to spread Islamophobia. He cited a few examples to support his claim.

Former High Court judge urges Muslims to stop giving them fodder to spread Islamophobia. He suggests that Dalits, Muslims, Adivasis must come together taking along the poor of all communities with them. ‘Then only we can counter Islamophobia’, he says.

