Islamophobia in India upsets Arabs, affects ties: Saudi editor

Hyderabad: Muslims and Arab World faced the worst kind of malicious and hatred attack that came from Indian Hindus in recent past, says Khaled Al Maeena, former Editor of Arab News and Saudi Gazette. He told this while answering questions in a special conversation with Arfa Khanam Sherwani, senior editor of The Wire.

Blasphemy

Raising concerns over abuse of religion and blasphemy against prophet, Al Maeena said the worst kind of blasphemous comments also came from BJP leaders like Surya.

India gulf ties

Claiming that the Islamophobia in India has affected bilateral ties, the Saudi journalist noted that Kuwait, Oman and other countries launched a campaign against India and told that they don’t want to continue dealings with India. He said the photos and videos showing Muslims lynched in India, has upset gulf countries forcing them to consider reviewing their ties with India.

Lynchings

Al Maeena said the Arabs respect and love India but he was sorry to say that the Nehru and Gandhian ideologies of India has gone now and India has become a fascist country. He claimed that Arabs are watching videos of public lynchings of Muslims in India right under the nose of police, and they are upset over it.

Arabs strongly hurt

Indicating that even moderate and liberal Muslims living in the Middle East were furious and strongly hurt by the situation, Al Maeena cited the example of a Saudi employer who decided never to employ an Indian.

He observed that Hindus of India are tweeting against Dubai while the Dubai built temple and presented highest award to Modi.

Modi, Shah must speak up

Saying that Muslims are part and parcel of India, Al Maeena feels that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak up for India’s Muslims. He believes if Modi speaks up and says ‘enough is enough’ there is no reason that attacks and killings of Muslims won’t stop.

The Saudi journalist is not satisfied with the clarification issued by India officials over Islamophobia, he urged Modi and Amit Shah to raise voice against it. He noted that Islamophobia will certainly affect India’s diplomatic and business ties with gulf countries as people are upset there.

Message to Hindu brothers

In a message to the Hindu brothers of India, Khalid Al Maeena said that when Corona arrived in Saudi Arabia, the government there gave equal treatment to everyone irrespective of their religion, identity, and the country. He urged Indian Hindus not to let some bad people spoil the name of their country.

Khalid Al-Meena is considered as one of the most respected journalists of the Middle East. He is a veteran Saudi journalist and commentator and the former editor-in-chief of the Saudi Gazette and Arab News.

1/3 of the UAE population comprises of Indians. Prominent citizens of the Arab states have recently raised voice against Islamophobia in India forcing the Indian government to issue clarification.

