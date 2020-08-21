Islamophobic hastags removed, Twitter informs HC

By SM Bilal Updated: 21st August 2020 1:37 pm IST

Hyderabad: International social networking website Twitter has informed Telangana High court that it has removed offensive Islamophobic hashtags from the platform.

During the hearing of an PIL filed by the High Court Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, Senior counsel representing twitter, Sajan Poovayya informed court that twitter has almost removed the offensive hashtags.

The counsel has sought time for filing an counter affidavit upon which a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy has posted the matter till September 9. The court has also passed directions to Union Government of India to file its reply.

A Hyderabad based lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a writ under Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High court seeking action against the Twitter which is the Social Networking Site. Apart from twitter, Union Cabinet Secretary, Union Home Secretary, DGP, Telangana State, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City was made respondents.

