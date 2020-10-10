Island-themed game ‘The Survivalists’ lands on Apple Arcade

San Francisco, Oct 10 : Apple Arcade has added The Survivalists, an island-themed sandbox game where players explore, build, craft, trade, and even train monkeys to survive.

‘The Survivalists’ joins Apple Arcade’s growing catalog of over 130 games.

Players have to survive against the harsh environment by building a shelter, hunting animals for food and exploring the island for loot that will help overcome the odds.

“Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren’t necessarily pleased to see you.

“Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that’s unique to every player,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

One can play ‘The Survivalists’ alone or with other players, where the player can complete joint adventures with fellow castaways and trade with them.

Earlier, Arcade added two new games — deep-sea adventure ‘Beyond Blue’ by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game ‘A Fold Apart’ by Lightning Rod Games — on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

‘A Fold Apart’ makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices.

The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month and lets you play more than 120 new as well as exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

