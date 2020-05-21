Isolate nations that support terrorism: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: On Anti-Terrorism Day on Thursday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and the biggest threat to global peace, appealing to all countries to come together to isolate nations that support and abet terrorism in any form.

“Fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone. It is the duty of every citizen to fight this evil. All Indians must always remain united to defeat the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

He paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland from the evil of terrorism.

The most affected Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir also commemorated Anti-Terrorism Day. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh led officers and jawans in taking ‘Anti-Terrorism Day pledge’ across the Valley. Simple functions were organised in view of Covid protocols, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The Anti-terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21, which is also the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

Source: IANS

