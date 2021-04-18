Isolation coaches at Nandurbar railway station

Nandurbur: Isolation coaches deployed at Nandurbar railway station for Covid-19 patients, gunny bags and water drip system is used to lower the temperature inside the coaches, amid the rise in Covid -19 cases, in Nandurbar, Sunday, April 18,2021. (PTI Photo) **TO GO WITH STORY** Nandurbur: Isolation coaches deployed at Nandurbar railway station for Covid-19 patients, gunny bags and water drip system is used to lower the temperature inside the coaches, amid the rise in Covid -19 cases, in Nandurbar, Sunday, April 18,2021. (PTI Photo) **TO GO WITH STORY** Nandurbur: Isolation coaches deployed at Nandurbar railway station for Covid-19 patients, gunny bags and water drip system is used to lower the temperature inside the coaches, amid the rise in Covid -19 cases, in Nandurbar, Sunday, April 18,2021. (PTI Photo) **TO GO WITH STORY** Nandurbur: Isolation coaches deployed at Nandurbar railway station for Covid-19 patients, gunny bags and water drip system is used to lower the temperature inside the coaches, amid the rise in Covid -19 cases, in Nandurbar, Sunday, April 18,2021. (PTI Photo) Source: PTI