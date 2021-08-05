Israel adds 18 more countries under severe travel warning

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday issued a severe travel warning for 18 more countries due to their high COVID-19 morbidity.

The travel warning will take effect on August 11, reports Xinhua news agency.

The countries are the US, France, Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, Eswatini, Botswana, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Greece, Malawi, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Rwanda and Tunisia.

Previously the list of countries under severe travel warning included the United Arab Emirates, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Fiji, Colombia and Cambodia.

All passengers arriving in Israel from the countries with a travel warning must quarantine for seven days, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

On the other hand, starting from FRiday, Israel will lift the warning on travel to Uganda, Seychelles, Zambia, Liberia, Panama, Paraguay, Costa Rica and Kenya. Israel has decided to ban its citizens from travelling to the 14 countries of Georgia, Cyprus, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.

Inbound passengers from these countries, including the recovered and vaccinated, must also enter an immediate seven-day quarantine.