Israel approves thousands new settler homes in West Bank

Jerusalem: Israel has approved plans to construct more than 5,600 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, multiple Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli Ha’aretz newspaper, the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration, a body that approves construction in the West Bank, permitted 5,623 new housing units, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Eli, where a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis last week, 1,057 new homes were approved.

The plan to build new homes in this settlement was initially announced last week by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who described it as “a response” to the attack.

The other housing units are planned to be built in various settlements throughout the West Bank.

Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watchdog, said in a statement that following the new approvals, 2023 emerges as the highest year on record in terms of approval of new construction.

The group said that according to official figures, since January, more than 13,000 housing units were advanced in the settlements.

For comparison, in the entire year of 2022, 4,427 housing units were advanced.

The move is expected to further escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

A US national security spokesperson said Washington was “deeply troubled” by the development.

The spokesperson denounced the expansion of the settlements, saying it “undermines the geographic viability of a two-state solution, exacerbates tensions, and further harms trust between the two parties”.

The settlements are located in the West Bank, a territory seized by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

Despite facing international criticism, Israel has maintained control over the area.

The Palestinians and most of the international community consider the expansion of the settlements as a major hurdle to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.