Israel, Bahrain agree to establish diplomatic ties

Washington, Sep 12 : Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish diplomatic ties, according to a joint statement of the US, Israel and Bahrain issued on Friday.

The statement, which was presented by US President Donald Trump on Twitter, said that leaders of the US, Israel and Bahrain held a phone conversation earlier in the day and agreed to the “establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain”, Xinhua reported.

“Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” the statement said.

The relationship normalisation agreement between Israel and Bahrain came about one month after a similar deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on August 13.

It also makes Bahrain the fourth Arab nation, after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE, to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” Trump tweeted.

The UAE and Bahrain, however, have never fought a war against Israel in history.

The statement also said that Bahrain would join the normalisation agreement signing ceremony between Israel and the UAE scheduled on September 15 at the White House.

According to the Israel-UAE deal, Israel agrees to suspend its plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the deal between the UAE and Israel “is a stab in the Palestinians’ back”.

Abbas called on all Arab countries to abide by the Arab Peace Initiative, launched in 2002, which stipulates that the Arabs can only normalize relations with Israel after the Palestinian issue is resolved.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.