Israel, Bahrain to establish direct flights after normalisation: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Sep 14 : Normalisation between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the two countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“There will be brisk traffic in direct air links between the countries,” Netanyahu said during a weekly cabinet meeting, according to a statement issued by his office on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He told the cabinet that the deal with Bahrain, announced on Friday, was agreed on during a phone conversation that day among US President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and himself.

“It was a very warm conversation,” Netanyahu said, adding the deal includes “the official establishment of peace with full diplomatic relations and with all that entails.”

In August, Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced a US-brokered deal to normalize their ties. The deal is scheduled to be signed on Tuesday at the White House.

Saudi Arabia has announced its permission for flights between Israel and the Gulf to overfly its territory.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.