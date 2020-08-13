Israel bars fuel shipment to Gaza, slashes allowed fishing zone

By News Desk 1 Updated: 13th August 2020 9:36 am IST
Israel bars fuel shipment to Gaza, slashes allowed fishing zone

Jerusalem, Aug 13 : Israeli authorities announced its decided to bar the fuel shipment to Gaza and slash the allowed fishing zone from 15 to eight nautical miles in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Hamas-ruled enclave into southern Israel.

On Wednesday, some masked young men launched balloon-borne explosive and incendiary devices into Israel, causing some 24 fires, Xinhua news agency.

The Israeli side held the Hamas movement “responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip”.

“Hamas will bear the repercussions of the violence that targets the citizens of Israel.”

The Gaza-based Fishermen Committees said in a statement that Israeli naval forces chased fishermen and forced them to fish only within eight nautical miles off the coast.

In a similar development this week, Israel on Tuesday closed the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip, after militants in the besieged Palestinian enclave launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory.

In this attack, there were more than 30 fires.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close