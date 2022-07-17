Israel cancels expanded work permits for Gazans in response to rocket fire

Israel gives thousands of work permits to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, allowing them to work in Israel to make a living.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th July 2022 10:58 am IST
Israel cancels expanded work permits for Gazans in response to rocket fire
Gaza City: An air bomb hits the building housing various international media, including The Associated Press on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. AP/PTI

Jerusalem: Israel has decided to cancel a recently increased quota of work permits for Palestinian labourers from Gaza in response to rocket attacks.

The decision was announced by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, on Saturday.

“Hamas takes responsibility for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” said the statement from COGAT.

MS Education Academy

Earlier on Saturday, four rockets were fired into southern Israel by militants in the Gaza Strip, with no casualties or damages reported. In response, Israeli fighter jets launched an airstrike in the Strip against what it said the Hamas military targets.

Also Read
UN experts call on Israel to free Palestine prisoner Ahmed Manasra

The incident occurred hours after US President Joe Biden completed his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision to increase the work permits was taken earlier in the week, as part of a series of gestures Israel made ahead of Biden’s visit.

Israel gives thousands of work permits to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, allowing them to work in Israel to make a living.

The Hamas militant organisation has fought several conflicts with Israel since it ruled the Gaza Strip in 2007. Since then, Israel has imposed a strict blockade on the territory, which Hamas has vowed to break through violence.

The Gaza Strip is considered one of the poorest territories in the world.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button