Israel concludes international Noble Dina naval drill

The naval forces simulated several scenarios, including naval defense, anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios and medical aid at sea

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2022 10:41 am IST
Israel concludes international Noble Dina naval drill
Photo: IDF/Twitter

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has announced the conclusion of a naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea joined by Greece, Cyprus, France and the US.

The drill, dubbed as “Noble Dina,” was conducted in waters west of Cyprus, an Israeli military Spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The naval forces simulated several scenarios, including naval defense, anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios and medical aid at sea, according to the statement.

MS Education Academy

“The exercise dealt with both naval and aerial threats and trained naval and aerial cooperation against submarines,” the statement said.

The goal of the annual “Noble Dina” exercise is to “strengthen the cooperation between the navies involved, strengthen a common operational language and deepen shared operational knowledge,” the Spokesperson added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button