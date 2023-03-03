Israel detects three new polio cases among children

The cases were detected during an epidemiological investigation after an eight-year-old boy from northern Israel tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 2:26 pm IST
Israel detects three new polio cases among children
Representative image

Tel Aviv: Israel has reported three new cases of children infected with polio, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The cases were detected during an epidemiological investigation after an eight-year-old boy from northern Israel tested positive for the virus earlier this week, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Ministry added that the three children, who were in close contact with the boy, currently have no clinical symptoms.

A polio outbreak occurred in March 2022 in Israel with the detection of nine cases, prompting the Ministry to conduct an extensive vaccination campaign for people aged 17 and under.

Also Read
UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon

In July, it announced that the spread of the virus had stopped, but the virus was discovered again in recent months in sewage systems across the country.

The Ministry noted that there are currently more than 150,000 children in Israel who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

The infectious polio disease spreads rapidly and can cause paralysis and, on rare occasions, even death.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 2:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button