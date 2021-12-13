Israel discovers 2,000-year-old Jewish synagogue

At the site, the researchers have also found pottery candles, molded glass bowls, coins and stoneware used for purification

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th December 2021 1:44 pm IST
Israel discovers 2,000-year-old Jewish synagogue
Photo: IANS

Jerusalem: The University of Haifa (UH) has announced that Israeli archaeologists had discovered a 2,000-year-old synagogue on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in north-eastern Israel.

The Jewish house of prayer was unearthed in the ancient city of Magdala, casting light on the social and religious lives of the Jews in the Galilee region in that period, UH said on Sunday.

The excavated synagogue is a broad, square-shaped building constructed from basalt and limestone, with a central hall and two additional rooms, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The walls of the central hall are coated with white and coloured plaster and along them is a stone bench, also coated in plaster.

One of the rooms, on the south side of the hall, may have been used to store scrolls. Inside the room, the archaeologists found a plaster-coated stone shelf.

At the site, the researchers have also found pottery candles, molded glass bowls, coins and stoneware used for purification.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button