Israel eases restrictions imposed on Gaza export, import

Ramallah: Israel has decided to ease the tight restrictions imposed two months ago on export, import and fishing in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials here said.

The Palestinian general authority of civil affairs said on Monday that the Jewish state allowed the movement and travel from Gaza to Israel and the West Bank, reports xinhua news agency.

Emad Qaraqreh, spokesman of the authority, told reporters that Palestinian journalists who work for international press and employees of the Palestinian Ministry of Information will be allowed to travel from Gaza to Israel.

Chief of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories Ghassan Alian said in a press statement that the Israeli move was decided following the state of calm that dominated the coastal enclave since the end of the 11-day clashes on May 21.

Alian added that the area for fishing off the Gaza Strip coast was expanded from 9 nautical miles to 12 miles, starting from Monday morning.

“The import of medical supplies and raw materials for industry and textiles will be allowed from Israel to Gaza through the commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom,” the statement said.

It added that exporting agricultural products and textiles from Gaza to Israel “will be allowed too”.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Palestinian fishermen association in Gaza Nizar Ayyash told Xinhua that the Palestinian liaison office informed him about the Israeli decision to expand the fishing area in Gaza.

“We hope that the decision would be a sign of hope for more than 4,000 fishermen who live off the fishing profession,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Gaza militant groups, Israel has banned the entry of raw materials to the Gaza Strip.