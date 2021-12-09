Israel extends quarantine length for Omicron patients

To date, the ministry has reported 21 Omicron cases in Israel, along with 21 more cases with high suspicion for the variant.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th December 2021 6:56 am IST
Israel extends quarantine length for Omicron patients
Representative Image

Jerusalem: Israel’s Health Ministry has announced the extension of the quarantine period for those who tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The quarantine period for Omicron patients has been extended to 14 days, compared with 10 days for people tested positive for other coronavirus variants, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The measure was applied due to the concern that people tested positive for Omicron may be infected for a longer period than those infected with other variants.

MS Education Academy

A person with a high suspicion of being infected with Omicron could be considered “recovered” after 10 days with the agreement of a district head physician, if genomic sequencing results had not been obtained by then.

To date, the ministry has reported 21 Omicron cases in Israel, along with 21 more cases with high suspicion for the variant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button