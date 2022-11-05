Israel extremist leader vows to increase attacks on Palestine if he becomes minister

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 5th November 2022 7:53 pm IST
Itmar Ben-Gvir

Israel extremist leader Itmar BenGvir on November 3 promised to increase violence against Palestinians if he becomes interior security minister in the new government.

He has also wowed to tighten the security against crime in the Arab community residing in Israel. Ben-Gvir also plans to revamp the security forces in Israel and address the Arab community directly instead of mediating through Arab leaders.

The extremist leader also aims to come down heavily on African asylum seekers and foreign citizens permanently residing in Israel. In case he takes over as minister of internal security, he will be responsible for the police apparatus and the Israeli policy in the holy places in Jerusalem, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Middle East Monitor reported.

