Israel foils smuggling attempt from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces is investigating if the smuggling attempt was linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, according to the statement.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th October 2021 10:20 am IST
Tel Aviv: Israeli security forces said that they have thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons from Lebanon into the Jewish state’s territory.

Troops on patrol observed suspects carrying bags from Lebanon into Israel at midnight between Friday and Saturday in Metula, a northern city near the countries’ border, Xinhua news agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.

Soldiers and police officers were dispatched to the scene and confiscated two pistols and 21 bags containing nine kg of drugs worth approximately 350,000 new shekels ($109,171), the military added.

