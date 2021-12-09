Israel forces demolish Palestinian house leaving 13 homeless

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on December 7 demolished some Palestinian-owned properties including a house and water well, and bulldozed at least 105 agricultural dunums (25.9 Acres) in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The IOF demolished a house and a water well owned by Palestinian citizen Adel Abu Turki in the area of Abu Khashaba to the south of Hebron. At least 13 people have been left homeless after the demolition of the house.

IOF also demolished three agricultural rooms, and notified the demolition of a cattle and livestock farm in the town of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem on December 7, 2021.

الاحتلال يهدم 3 غرف زراعية في نحالين غرب بيت لحمhttps://t.co/HRZx3rGtt4 pic.twitter.com/qYcNNFaVK2 — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) December 7, 2021

شاهد| طواقم البلدية برفقة جرافة تقتحم حي الصلعة بقرية جبل المكبر جنوب القدس. pic.twitter.com/jMLpSrsmxO — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 7, 2021

The Israeli occupation continues to demolish Palestinian homes and property in the occupied Palestinian territories under the pretext that they were built without a license, which the occupying power itself places obstacles in front of it.

This operation is carried out with the aim of expelling the Palestinians from their lands so that they could be seized.