Israel invites UAE crown prince Sheikh Zayed to Jerusalem

By Sana Sikander Updated: 17th August 2020 11:38 pm IST
Crown Prince of UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed
Crown Prince of UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed. Image: Twitter

JERUSALEM: Praising his role in achieving a “noble and courageous” deal to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE, Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin on Monday invited Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to visit Jerusalem.

Both countries on Thursday announced their formal ties under a US-sponsored deal.

“In these fateful days, leadership is measured by its courage and ability to be groundbreaking and far-sighted,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote in a letter to Sheikh Mohammed.

“I have no doubt that future generations will appreciate the way you, the brave and wise leaders, have restarted the discourse on peace, trust, dialogue between peoples and religions, cooperation and a promising future,” Rivlin wrote.

“On behalf of the people of Israel and (me) personally, I take this opportunity to extend an invitation to Your Highness to visit Israel and Jerusalem and be our honoured guest,” Rivlin said in the letter, which his spokesman released publicly.

“I am hopeful,” Rivlin’s letter went on, “that this step will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the peoples of the region, a trust that will promote understanding between us all.

“Such trust, as demonstrated in the noble and courageous act, will set our region forward, bring economic well-being and provide prosperity and stability to the people of the Middle East as a whole.”

