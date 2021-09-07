Israel issues travel warning for Singapore, Hungary

Tel Aviv: The Israeli ministry of health has issued a travel warning for Singapore and Hungary, citing the increasing COVID-19 morbidity in both countries.

The travel warning for the two destinations will take effect on September 14, the Ministry said.

It added that the warning for Israelis to travel to Cyprus, Austria, Uruguay and Gabon will be lifted also on that day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel’s travel ban to previously listed countries including Brazil, Bulgaria, Mexico and Turkey will remain unchanged.

All arrivals to Israel from these four countries are required to enter a seven-day home quarantine, including the vaccinated and recovered travellers.

Those arriving in Israel from all other countries except the four must enter quarantine for 24 hours at most until a negative result of the COVID-19 test is obtained.