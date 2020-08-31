Israel launches ‘traffic light’ plan to contain Covid-19 spread

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 31st August 2020 12:35 pm IST
Jerusalem: Israel’s Corona Cabinet has approved a “traffic light” plan to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

According to the statement released on Sunday night, coronavirus restrictions will be set according to local authorities’ classification of four levels: red, orange, yellow and green, depending on the extent of morbidity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Each city or town will receive a grade between 0 and 10 according to the weekly morbidity rate.

An authority whose average grade is above 7.5, with the highest morbidity, will be defined as a red area.

One graded between 6 and 7.5 will be defined as an orange area, one with an average grade between 4.5 and 6 will be a yellow, and a local authority with an average grade lower than 4.5 will be defined as a green area.

Accordingly, in red areas, for example, gatherings will be limited to 20 people outdoors and 10 people indoors, while in green areas gatherings of up to 250 people outside and 100 people indoors will be allowed.

The program will take effect on September 6.

Israel has so far reported a total of 114,020 coronavirus cases, with 919 deaths.

