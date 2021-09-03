Israel names first envoy to Bahrain

The move came two days after the first Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the Jewish state and inaugurated the Gulf state's embassy.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd September 2021 12:23 pm IST
Israel names first envoy to Bahrain
Israel appoints Eitan Na'eh as its first Ambassador to Bahrain

Tel Aviv: Israel has appointed its first Ambassador to Bahrain, almost a year after the two countries normalised their ties, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Eitan Na’eh, who had served for eight months as the temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was appointed as the first Israeli envoy to Bahrain, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday.

The move came two days after the first Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the Jewish state and inaugurated the Gulf state’s embassy.

MS Education Academy

The UAE and Bahrain signed the US-brokered agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020.

The move was followed later by Sudan and Morocco.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button