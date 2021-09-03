Israel names first envoy to Bahrain

Tel Aviv: Israel has appointed its first Ambassador to Bahrain, almost a year after the two countries normalised their ties, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Eitan Na’eh, who had served for eight months as the temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was appointed as the first Israeli envoy to Bahrain, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday.

The move came two days after the first Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the Jewish state and inaugurated the Gulf state’s embassy.

The UAE and Bahrain signed the US-brokered agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020.

The move was followed later by Sudan and Morocco.