Israel okays flights from all destinations

Tel Aviv, March 16 : Starting Tuesday, flights to Israel will be allowed from all destinations, following a decision by the cabinet to enable nationals to arrive ahead of the March 23 general elections.

However, the cabinet decided to keep a quota of no more than 3,000 arrivals per day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Passengers will be required to carry out coronavirus tests at the airport.

Israel had imposed a ban on incoming and outgoing flights on January 24.

It later eased the restrictions, allowing some flights from London, Frankfurt, Paris, Kiev, and New York.

The allowing of flights come about a week before Israel’s unprecedented fourth elections within two years, following three rounds of inconclusive elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a tight race with several rivals, seeking to be re-elected despite a criminal trial over corruption charges.

