Israel orders six Palestinian families to stop building their homes

The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday issued stop-work orders against six Palestinian homes in southern Artas villages in southern Bethlehem district, Wafa News Agency reported.

According to the director of the Bethlehem office of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, Hassan Breijeh, Palestinian citizens received military notices ordering them to stop construction work on their houses, which are still in the initial building stage.

Bethlehem neighborhoods have been subject to increasing Israeli land theft, in favour of expanding illegal Israeli settlements.

On May 13, Israel had approved the construction of about 4,000 illegal settlement units, in the occupied West Bank.

The occupied West Bank has recently witnessed an increase in the pace of settlements and an escalation in settlers’ violations of the Palestinians and their lands.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.