493 Palestinians, 700 Israelis killed as war enters Day 3

The conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces continued on Monday, October 9, with the death toll rising to over 1,193.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 493 citizens have been killed so far, including 91 children and 61 women, and 2,751 citizens sustained various injuries.

Israeli media reported that the Hamas attack on the country’s south has resulted in the deaths of 700 people, including 73 soldiers. 2,200 have been injured and 750 have been reported missing.

130 Israelis including soldiers and civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) strikes in Gaza Strip

IDF spokesperson informs that in the last 20 hours, the IDF carried out four waves of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 800 targets were attacked. Furthermore, 50-60 fighter planes participated in each attack wave.

Video shared by Israeli media shows the moment when bombs dropped by Israeli Air Force warplanes, hitting buildings.



At least 12 Thai nationals killed

At least 12 Thai nationals were killed and 11 others kidnapped since the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok announced on Monday.

After 50 years, Israel invokes Article 40 Aleph

Israeli Political-Security Cabinet on Sunday, October 8, invoked Article 40 Aleph to officially declare war for the first time since 1973.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel announced, “Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government.”

Watch: Israel bombs Gaza City

Massive destruction in UNRWA schools

More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict, according to the United Nations.

UN envoy is in touch with the US, EU and other Middle Eastern countries to discuss the Israel and Gaza situation.





