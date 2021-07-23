Israel reimposes several restrictions

Tel Aviv: Israel has reimposed several coronavirus-related restrictions, limiting the entrance to large events, restaurants, gyms and other places only to people who have been vaccinated.

The COVID-19 Cabinet approved the return of the “Green Pass” at events with more than 100 people, starting from Thursday, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

Under the “Green Pass”, only people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease can participate in indoor and outdoor events with more than 100 persons, Xinhua news agency.

The measure still needs to be approved by the government, which is expected to approve it on Sunday.

Starting from Sunday, unvaccinated people will need to pay for COVID-19 tests if they wish to get tested.

Until now, COVID-19 tests in Israel were offered free of charge for all Israeli citizens.

The cabinet also added the UK, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey to the list of “red” countries to which travels are banned.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the recent restrictions are part of the government’s plan to fight against the quickly spreading Delta variant.

The Health Ministry has reported a steady rise in the number of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Israel has reported 856,261 confirmed COVID cases and 6,455 deaths.

About 61 per cent of the country’s 9.3 million citizens have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and about 56 per cent with two doses.

Most of them have received the Pfizer vaccine.