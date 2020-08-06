Israel reports 1,721 new Covid-19 cases; 77,919 in total

Jerusalem, Aug 6 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,721 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total in the country to 77,919.

The death toll rose from 561 to 565, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 341 to 345, out of 745 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries increased to 51,395, with 1,561 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 25,956.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet decided to lift the ban on opening shops on weekends, as well as a ban on attending public playgrounds.

It was also decided that by August 12, a policy of intensive intervention in cities with particularly high morbidity would be approved.

If approved, these cities will see supervision on family quarantines, prevention of gatherings, restrictions on education systems and increased enforcement.

