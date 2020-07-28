Israel reports 2,029 new Covid-19 cases; 63,985 in total

Jerusalem, July 28 : Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported 2,029 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 63,985.

This is the third time since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February that the daily infections exceeded 2,000.

The death toll reached 474 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 303 to 311, out of 739 patients currently hospitalised, the Ministry said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 27,133, with 108 new ones, while the active cases hit a record high of 36,378.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry launched a national smartphone application to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The application alerts its users to possible exposure to a confirmed coronavirus patient and provides relevant instructions.

Also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed government ministers to submit plans to manage the coronavirus routine in their ministries’ areas of responsibility.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the ministers were instructed to submit the plans to the cabinet secretary by Thursday.

–IANS

pgh/