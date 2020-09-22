Israel reports 3,027 new Covid-19 cases, 190,929 in total

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 8:00 am IST
Jerusalem, Sep 22 : The total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel has reached 190,929, with 3,027 new cases, Israel’s Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The death toll reached 1,273 after 17 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 643 to 653, out of 1,359 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 136,780, with 2,711 new ones, while the active cases reached a record high of 52,876.

Earlier on Monday, the health ministry declared a state of emergency in all hospitals after the recent soar in Covid-19 morbidity and overload of the wards.

In a letter to hospital chiefs, Hezi Levi, director-general of the ministry, warned that the Israeli health system is expected to hit capacity limit within weeks or even days.

He also announced the setting up of national operation headquarters to supervise all hospitals’ situation of the coronavirus and provide solutions to problems arising in the hospitals around the clock.

