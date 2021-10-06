Israel reports 3,186 new COVID-19 cases

Jerusalem: Israel’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 3,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,294,701.

The death toll from the virus rose by 16 to 7,843, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 564 to 505, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The total recoveries rose to 1,249,305 after 3,412 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases decreased to 37,553.

The number of people who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.15 million, or 65.5 per cent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and nearly 3.6 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.