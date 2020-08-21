Israel reports 3rd rocket attack from Gaza, another strike on Hamas

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 21st August 2020 2:04 pm IST
Israel reports 3rd rocket attack from Gaza, conducts another strike on Hamas

Tel Aviv: Israel has repelled the third night attack from Gaza and responded with strikes on Hamas’ underground military infrastructure, the military said early on Friday.

On Thursday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported about balloon attacks and five rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

In retaliation, Israel struck a Hamas military depot.

“In the 3rd rocket attack of the night, terrorists in Gaza launched 7 rockets at civilians in southern Israel. 6 of the 7 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome mid-air. In response, we struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including underground terror infrastructure,” the IDF tweeted.

