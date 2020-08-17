Israel reports 447 new Covid-19 cases; 92,680 in total

Jerusalem, Aug 17 : The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 447 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 92,680.

According to the ministry, the total number of death cases reached 685, with 11 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 387 to 382, out of 860 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 68,510, with 559 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 23,491.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli government approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz’s plan to accelerate the economy and help government ministries and populations at risk of the coronavirus crisis, amounting to about 8.5 billion new shekels ($2.5 billion).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the plan includes promoting transportation projects, increasing the supply of apartments, promoting the hi-tech industry, developing tourism in northern regions, and upgrading sports facilities.

The plan also includes sums for vocational training and employment incentives, ensuring food security for underprivileged families, grants for businesses, and supporting social workers, senior citizens, discharged soldiers, battered women, at-risk youth and more.

