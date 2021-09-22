Israel reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases

Jerusalem: Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,242,262.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel rose by 26 to 7,567, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 714 to 710, the ministry stated on Tuesday.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,159,738 after 12,160 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases decreased to 74,957, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.07 million, or 64.6 per cent of its total population, while over 5.59 million have taken two doses and over 3.1 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.